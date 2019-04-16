Florida man, 71, accused of firing pee-filled squirt gun at woman

GULFPORT, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man filled a squirt gun with urine and sprayed a woman who was walking her dog, officials said.

Gulfport police said in an arrest report that Joel William Benjamin approached the woman on Sunday and squirted her several times with urine.

The report said Benjamin told officers he would "do it again," but it was unclear what motivated the attack.

He faces a misdemeanor battery charge and left jail after posting a $500 bond. A lawyer for Benjamin wasn't listed on jail records.

Gulfport is near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.



