Florida man caught filming inside apartment throws trash at victim, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fl. - A Florida man who was caught filming the inside of his neighbor's apartment threw a bag full of trash at the victim when confronted, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the victim noticed Randall Tran, 30, was standing outside of his Cape Canaveral apartment. When confronted, Tran attempted to flee the scene and threw a bag full of trash down a flight of stairs striking the victim in the face, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said upon their arrival, they found Tran had locked himself inside his apartment and refused to come out for questioning.

Tran was charged with battery. The arrest report did not list any injuries suffered by the victim.

