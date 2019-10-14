Florida man named Samuel L. Jackson accused of threatening cop

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida man named Samuel L. Jackson became irritate and made shooting threats after he was arrested on a DUI charge, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police said they were called to Jupiter Boulevard and Caballero Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday to respond to a crash with injuries.

While interviewing Jackson, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, police said they noticed he smelled of alcohol, his speech was rapid and his eyes were bloodshot.

Jackson, 43, denied having anything to drink despite showing signs of impairment, according to the affidavit.

Police said Jackson became belligerent and started yelling profanities after his arrest, making it impossible for them to conduct a test to determine his blood alcohol level.

While on the way to an area hospital, Jackson told an officer he would shoot him as he continued to yell obscenities, records show.

Jackson was given ketamine and other medications to calm him down while he was at a hospital, according to authorities.

He was arrested on charges of DUI and corruption by threat against a public servant.

