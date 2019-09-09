Florida man radio station to debut in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida man has inspired countless headlines, memes and books and now the phenomenon is hitting the airwaves with a new radio station.

Florida Man Radio on 660 AM and 105.5 FM will be hosted by Orlando talk radio staple Shannon Burke, Bubba the Love Sponge Clem, Scott Ledger and attorney Justin Clark.

“With Bubba the Love Sponge Clem hosting morning drive, Scott Ledger’s Dangerous Conversation in midday, Shannon Burke in afternoon drive, and attorney Justin Clark’s You Have Power from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Florida Man Radio will be must-listen radio every day” JVC’s Executive Vice President Shane Reeve said. “The great talent and notoriety of our hosts will wake up talk radio in Orlando. Florida Man Radio will prove that there can still be creativity and real topics discussed on Orlando radio that affect each and every one of us.”

JVC CEO John Caracciolo said listeners should expect fresh, funny content.

“The vision of a locally based talk station that isn’t afraid to confront the big topics while not taking it too seriously, screams the mantra of JVC. We aren’t afraid to buck the norms – keeping live and local radio working for our clients and listeners, providing great results for clients, and continuing to invest in great programming. I’m thrilled for the future of our stations across the country,” Caracciolo said.

660 AM and 105.5 FM was most recently a conservative talk radio station owned by Salem Media Group. Officials have not said when the new station will debut.

