Got beef? Florida man throws raw burger meat on car, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A homeless Florida man threw raw hamburger meat on the hood of another man's car for an unknown reason, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said the car's owner called them around 8 a.m. Sunday and said a neighbor saw Patrick Lytle throw beef on his car. When witnesses tried to stop Lytle, he continued walking away and refused to wait until authorities arrived, according to authorities.

The victim was able to hose off the meat from his car. It did not cause any damage.

Less than two hours later, a witness saw Lytle walking into a nearby wooded area. Police said they found him asleep in a treeline.

He was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge.

