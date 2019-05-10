Mystery creature: What the h*** did this Florida woman find in her yard?

What in the world?

A dead creature found Friday in the backyard of a Titusville home is creating an online buzz.

The mystery started when Kelly Garrahan, who lives near Diary and Diamond roads, snapped photos of the carcass and posted them on Facebook.

"I found this in my yard...has anyone seen this thing before or know what it could be?" she posted.

The mystery creature is an estimated 2 to 3 feet long from tip to tail.

A biologist told Garrahan the animal was an opossum, but others had their own ideas, including a coyote, a dog, the skin of an alligator, a dead otter or even a chupacabra.

“Scan it for a microchip,” one woman wrote. "And post on Brevard lost pets," another responded.

“Beef jerky,” a man wrote.

“How often do you go out into your yard? Just wondering how long it has been there or maybe it was brought in by some other animal,” a woman asked.

“Looks like the Chupacabra," someone else said.

“Wow, where do you live, hell?” a woman joked.

Perhaps put best, a poster wrote: “That’s a sign it’s time to effen move."

But in the end, one question remains.

"Honestly, I wanna know now (what that thing is) lol," yet another commenter said.

