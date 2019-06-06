Police: Florida woman stabs herself because she's 'tired of living in Trump's country'

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PALMETTO, Fla. - A Florida woman stabbed herself three times in the stomach with a kitchen knife because she is "tired of living in Trump's country," according to police.

The Smoking Gun reported that the Palmetto woman was found covered in blood Sunday outside her apartment.

“I’m tired of living in Trump’s country. I’m tired of Trump being president,” she reportedly told officers.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the woman has a history of hurting herself and had been “Baker Acted” before. The Baker Act is the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, which allows the involuntary institutionalization and examination of a person.

The woman’s daughter was informed about the incident, police said.

