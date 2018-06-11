Video shows squirrel stealing M&Ms at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cute, cuddly ... and caught red-handed.

A squirrel was caught stealing a pack of M&Ms from a shop in the Magic Kingdom. From the looks of the video, the little guy knew exactly what he wanted as he climbed up the candy counter and snatched a pack of peanut M&Ms.

A cast member tried to stop the squirrel, but in this Disney story, the crook got away. The squirrel scurried out the door with the M&Ms as it made its escape.

Mickey Mouse may get the cheese, but this squirrel gets the candy.

It's not the first time a squirrel at Disney went viral. In February, a squirrel jumped on a Disney princess as she greeted guests.

