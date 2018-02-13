Video: Squirrel jumps on Disney princess at Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Disney's Princess Merida is known to take on bears in the film "Brave," but it seems she can also handle squirrels.

A guest at Disney World's Magic Kingdom captured video of a squirrel climbing onto Merida during an appearance last Thursday.

In the video, it doesn't appear Merida was even bothered by the animal and continued to sign autographs for guests.

The squirrel jumped off the princess when an attendant came to help.

No one was hurt.

