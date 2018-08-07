Wasps swarmed Florida man before fatal fall

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Wasps swarmed a 57-year-old landscaper just before he fell from a tree in Florida and later died, officials said.

The Florida Times-Union reports Joseph English died Sunday, a day after he suffered severe head trauma and a broken back while trimming a tree at a home on Jacksonville Beach.

Daddy and Girls landscaping service owner Larry Lyles told police he was working with English on Saturday when English apparently disturbed a wasp nest in a palm tree.

A police report says the wasps attacked English, who fell from the ladder.

The police report says another co-worker told investigators she heard English scream and saw him trying to come down the ladder rungs when he appeared to let go and fell backward.



