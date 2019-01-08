'DNA' technology now aiding in identifying stolen items

Have you ever had anything stolen? Worse yet, have you ever had anything stolen that you never got back?

With more than 5 million thefts occurring nationally each year, even when law enforcement recovers stolen items, it’s still difficult for them to determine who the owner is.

One company has come up with a way to solve that problem: "DNA" for your property, and it’s microscopic.

Here’s the deal: You get a kit from ProTech DNA that comes with a personal PIN and an adhesive gel that has microscopic dots. You can rub a small amount of the gel on literally any item you own.

Should law enforcement track down your stolen item, they’ll be able to identify your personal PIN with a UV light and special camera.

Your PIN, which is added into the company’s database, produces your email and phone number for police.

Though the company was founded about eight years ago, the technology has become widespread in the last couple of years. The company now has nearly 5,000 police departments and counting on board, adding about 1,000 more each month.

Possibly the best news about this all is that the kit costs only $5. You read that right — just $5, and each kit comes with enough gel to mark about 100 pieces of your personal belongings.

This seems almost too good to be true, right? But there's no catch. It's as easy as a few clicks and $5 for peace of mind.

Have you used this kit? Did it work in your favor? Let us know how it helped by clicking here.

Graham Media Group 2019