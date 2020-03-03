Opening date unveiled for new Cirque du Soleil show at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla. – The all new Cirque du Soleil show at Disney Springs is set to debut in a little more than a month and already, tickets are on sale.

Drawn to Life will officially premiere April 17 with previews beginning March 20.

The new show, which is a collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, focuses on a girl named Julie who discovers that her Disney animator father left behind an unfinished animation.

Ten acrobatic acts drive the story as Julie embarks on a quest filled with her childhood memories of Disney.

Guests can expect to see an aerial pole routine and a rhythmic gymnastics group number, among other feats.

Drawn to Life debuts at Disney Springs on April 17. (Disney)

“Our show uses new technologies and art forms to portray the innate physicality of animation,” said Michel Laprise, the show writer and director. “During a number of the acts, classic Disney animation sequences come alive via contemporary projections, complementing the spectacular feats of our acrobats."

The set, designed by Stéphane Roy, will look like an animator’s desk with a lamp towering overhead while sheets of paper meant to looks like drafts hover above the performers.

“Every aspect of the set design has been meticulously crafted by Stéphane, who left no detail of the animator’s world untouched. The size and scope of props used in the show are spellbinding,’’ creation director Fabrice Becker said.

Performances will take place twice a day, Tuesday through Saturday, at Disney Springs. Tickets are available here.