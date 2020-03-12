Disneyland in Californa to close due to coronavirus concerns

Starting Saturday, Disneyland Resort in California will close to all guests and employees due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from the company on Thursday noted that there haven’t been any reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, but theme park officials said they felt that shutting down the park would be the best thing to do based on orders from the state government.

Cast members will be paid while the park is closed, which is scheduled to be at least through the end of March.

The Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make other arrangements. Currently, there are no plans to close Downtown Disney.

Guests who have tickets to the park or hotel bookings during the affected period will be able to get a refund.

The Walt Disney Travel Company is accepting questions about cancellations at 714-520-5050.