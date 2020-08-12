SEA LIFE Orlando aquarium sinks its teeth into shark week

ORLANDO, Fla – Sea Life Orlando Aquarium is celebrating all things sharks this week as most of the country is glued to their TV screens watching Discovery’s Shark Week.

The attraction, located at ICON Park on International Drive, is raising awareness about the ocean species and giving guests a look at the hard work it takes to take care of them.

During the week guests will get the chance to see an Aquarist make and feed meals for the sharks, learn about the various shark species and learn a number of facts.

Did you know a shark can lose 20,000 teeth in its lifetime?

Leaders said over 100 of the 500 shark species in the world’s oceans are threatened which brings the importance of shark conservation and care even more to the forefront.

Sea Life plans to do a number of interactions on its Facebook page throughout the week.

SEA LIFE Orlando is asking guests who visit during shark week and beyond to honor the timeless work of local medical professionals.

For each guest who tags the attraction in their shark selfie or any social media post during their visit, Sea Life will donate one ticket to a local healthcare worker.

The aquarium has taken steps to ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

This includes the enforcement of face masks, social distancing markers, enhanced cleanings and contactless payment methods.

SEA LIFE Orlando (SEA LIFE ORLANDO)

Take a look below at one of the shark interactions from this week.