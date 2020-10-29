Coronavirus: Disneyland Paris forced to close again

PARIS – The Walt Disney Co. is facing new struggles as it works to reopen its global empire.

As of Thursday, four of the five Disney theme parks are operating. This will soon change though, as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise across the pond.

In Europe, health experts have seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases, prompting elected officials to take immediate action. French President Emmanuel Macron has imposed a second nationwide lockdown that will shutter businesses, including Disneyland Paris.

The park will be closing its gates at the end of the day Thursday and it will remain closed until the restrictions are lifted.

In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th. If you have a booking with us during the above-mentioned periods, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions : https://t.co/dQpr0tU5Y9 pic.twitter.com/sXGjSdglTg — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) October 29, 2020

According to the French government, the lockdown is scheduled to last for one month, but will be reevaluated every two weeks by French officials.

A statement on the Disneyland Paris website reads:

"In anticipation of celebrating the Christmas holiday season we will be taking reservations from December 19 – January 3 and hope to be open based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time. Disneyland Paris will be closed from January 4 through February 12. Please check back on the website for regular updates. If you have a booking with us during the above-mentioned closures, we will publish updated commercial conditions by noon today. Please bear with us as we work to provide you with this information as quickly as possible. We thank you for your continued loyalty and understanding during this difficult period.”

The theme park reopened on July 15 after it began implementing new safety guidelines. The park was closed for more than three months earlier this year due to the pandemic.

France’s second lockdown will begin this Friday. Macron imposed almost five weeks of stricter measures as he warned the country was being “overwhelmed” by a second wave.