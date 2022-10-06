Daytona Lagoon closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon has closed its doors temporarily due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

In a statement released Wednesday on its website, park management apologized for the inconvenience, saying they saw damage and flooding from the storm.

“We strive to be the best place for family fun, and in order to provide that to our customers, we find it necessary to remain closed while these repairs take place. Although we are saddened that we will be unable to open for some time, we are fortunate to have our safety and are thinking about others in our community who were greatly affected by this storm,” the water park said.

Leaders said they hope to reopen by Thanksgiving week and will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

Daytona Lagoon said Fall Fun Park Passes will be extended due to the closure.

