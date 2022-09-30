Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian.

In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance.

“The good news is the creek stopped rising. We’ve got a bunch of water in Gatorland right now but rest assured all of our animals are safe, all of the enclosures are in great condition, and we’re taking good care of them,” McHugh explained.

See the entire video below.

The park said on its website that it hopes to reopen once the conditions improve. Guests are urged to stay tuned to Gatorland’s website and social media channels for updates.

Gatorland is just one of several places around Central Florida dealing with severe flooding following the impact of Hurricane Ian this week.

