Jollywood Nights arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Hollywood Studios has started its newest holiday event, Jollywood Nights.

Spanning 10 select nights until Dec. 20, this separately ticketed event promises a festive night filled with new experiences.

The evening offers guests an exclusive opportunity to celebrate the season in a glamorous blend of merry mashups, tasty treats and iconic throwback characters.

Upon entering the park, guests are welcomed by a festive mix of popular holiday tunes spun by a live DJ. Guests can strike a pose next to an all-new “Jollywood Nights” sign and take in the atmosphere that is packed with twinkling lights and snow.

The journey down Sunset Boulevard leads to the Theater of the Stars, where the all-new show, “Holidays in Hollywood,” takes place. Hosted by Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, this Rockettes-style, television special-inspired spectacle features appearances by Tiana, Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, and an eight-piece live band.

“It’s got of a little bit of something for everyone,” said said Matthew Hamel, show director of Disney Live Entertainment. “You might walk in and you might just be ready for a great time and you’re going to have that for sure. Other people might walk in and they need something a little bit more heartfelt — they’re going to get that as well. So I think that’s what I’m excited about is I feel very confident that everyone’s going to walk out with something to hold on to from this show.”

The show features an all-new original song performed by Tiana. The grand finale, led by Belle singing “As Long as There’s Christmas,” brings a magical conclusion.

Glitz and glam await at The Hollywood Brown Derby’s jazz lounge and The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard, where otherworldly festivities take center stage. At the Twilight Soiree at the Tip Top Club, guests can sip on drinks that include the 5th Dimension Royale or a sparkling pomegranate-apple cider.

Due to popular demand, the Hollywood Brown Derby jazz lounge does require guests to make a reservation upon entering the park.

Culinary delights are also on the menu, with Disney’s culinary teams crafting special holiday food and drinks. From a Holiday Turkey Popover to a colorful Christmas tree cookie stack, the offerings are as diverse as they are delicious.

Throughout the park, Disney characters are sporting their holiday best, ready to pose for memorable photos with guests.

The Animation Courtyard hosts Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with the iconic gang, in brand-new holiday outfits. The new outfits are inspired by the party’s vintage vibe, which celebrates the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Guests will get the chance to see them in Animation Courtyard during the meet-and-greet experience called “Mickey & Friends Holiday Greetings.”

“It’s really going to be something unique. We tried to establish a color palate that gives a nod to the past, while also to the present,” said RJ Temple, show director of Disney Live Entertainment.

At Echo Lake near the Christmas Tree, Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb make appearances, while Pixar Plaza features Edna Mode and Frozone.

For those craving a darker, cinematic experience, the Hyperion Theater presents the other all-new show, “What’s This? Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas” sing-along. The show features Oogie Boogie, Jack Skellington and other beloved characters.

Guests can sing along as words to favorites like “What’s This?” and “Oogie Boogie’s song” are projected on a large screen alongside clips from the film.

“The story that I wanted to tell is basically this idea of Jack Skellington kind of taking these two individuals through this dream exploration of the film. And that’s what this whole show is really about is this idea of anything can happen between dreams and reality. You know, sometimes it may be a dream, It may not be, or we don’t really know — and it kind of kind of plays into the idea of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ and plays into the idea of “What’s This’,” said James Silson, show director of Disney Live Entertainment.

As the night reaches its end, guests are treated to the return of “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” This Santa-sized nighttime spectacular, which has been on hiatus since 2019, features Wayne and Lanny from Disney Animation Studio’s “Prep and Landing,” who are working to rescue Santa after he goes missing. The show offers a dazzling display of music, fireworks, special effects, and state-of-the-art projections.

Jollywood Nights event dates are on select nights through Dec. 20.

