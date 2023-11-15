Florida fun unleashes at Gatorland’s 4th annual Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-down

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland’s festive Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down is back for its 4th year, bringing an experience packed with music, interactive characters, festive displays and seasonal treats.

From snapping photos with Gator Claus to singing along with the Florida Skunk Ape’s “Cryptid carols,” guests can immerse in the distinct charm of a Floridian holiday, the theme park described.

Looking for a holiday gift?

Gatorland said arts and crafts vendors will be on hand for unique gifts just steps from the Gatorland gift shop.

“Our Holiday Ho, Ho, Ho-Down has become a favorite family tradition for our visitors. It’s our goal to bring the holiday spirit to our guests in a way that only Gatorland can,” said Mark McHugh, President, and CEO of Gatorland.

This holiday event begins Dec. 2 and runs select dates through Dec. 17.

For more Gatorland information visit www.gatorland.com