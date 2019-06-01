Avast ye, bucko! Reservations available for LEGOLAND Florida's newest Hotel

WINTER HAVEN, Fla - LEGOLAND Florida Resort is now taking reservations for its new Pirate Island Hotel.

The five-story hotel will be the park's third on-site accommodation, and is already anticipated to bring new experiences for the entire family to enjoy.

The hotel, which is currently under construction, will be connected to the existing LEGOLAND Hotel situated next to Lake Eloise. It will also be about 150 steps from the parks main entrance.

Courtesy: LEGOLAND Florida Resort It's bringing 150 themed hotel rooms, a heated pool, hundreds of Lego models, in-room treasure hunts and loads of character experiences, said the LEGOLAND blog.

“Due to the success of our existing accommodations, we realized a third hotel was needed to keep up with our high consumer demand. Veteran guests and excited newcomers alike shared their opinions and Lego Pirate was the overwhelming favorite,” said LEGOLAND Florida Resort Hotels Director Kevin Carr

The hotel will house two new dining options, The Shipwreck Restaurant and the Smuggler’s Bar. Guests staying at the new hotel will be treated to a complimentary, family-style breakfast with each night’s stay, the article said. During a limited time anyone who makes two hotel reservations will receive one night free. The Pirate Island Hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

Courtesy: LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND Florida website. Reservations can be made at the

