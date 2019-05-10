Theme Parks

Charges dropped against great-grandma with CBD oil at Disney World

Hester Burkhalter, 69, arrested last month at Orlando theme park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Prosecutors in Florida have dropped a drug charge against a great-grandmother who was arrested after a guard found CBD oil while searching her purse at a Walt Disney World security checkpoint.

Prosecutors said late last month in a court filing that the case against Hester Burkhalter, 69, wasn't suitable for prosecution.

Court records show she pleaded not guilty.

The Tennessee woman was arrested last month on a charge of possession of hashish after a security guard found the oil and notified a sheriff's deputy as she tried to enter the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Burkhalter said she had a doctor's note saying it was prescribed for her arthritis.

CBD oil is extracted from the flowers of marijuana plants, but it doesn't produce a high.

