Colorful gondolas unveiled at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney unveiled its colorful gondolas on Thursday, May 9, 2018. (Image credit: BlogMickey.com)

Guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios on Thursday saw for the first time a line of colorful gondolas that are part of Disney's upcoming Skyliner System.



Disney officials said the new transportation experience, set to debut this fall at Walt Disney World, will transport guests from Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four select resort hotels within minutes.



A post on the Disney parks blog said each cabin can accommodate up to 10 guests, including those traveling with wheelchairs or assistive devices.



Theme park bloggers across central Florida invaded the park Thursday morning to get photos of the big surprise.



Photos from blogmickey.com showed a line of colorful gondolas being tested out.

"One character gondola was unwrapped last week, and it looks like Disney has gone ahead and unwrapped all of their character gondolas," according to blogmickey.com. Theme park guest Oliver Ing said the "Star Wars" gondola was the best one on the line, but that they all looking amazing.Several gondolas will be adorned with graphics based on Disney films, attractions and characters, according to Disney officials.

See more images of the colorful gondolas below:

