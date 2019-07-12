Cute alert: 150-pound walrus born at SeaWorld Orlando

Congratulations are in order for Kaboodle and Garfield, as they welcomed a 150-pound, female Pacific walrus on July 3, SeaWorld announced.

SeaWorld animal care teams noticed Kaboodle was not lactating and providing the calf with critical early nutrition, so they decided to intervene and provide 24-hour car that includes eight bottle feedings a day.

“I am incredibly proud to watch our teams in action as they provide world-class care for Kaboodle and her calf,” said Gus Antorcha, CEO of SeaWorld Parks. “Our talented veterinarians and animal experts gave the best in prenatal care for Kaboodle, and now ongoing, round-the-clock care of mom and calf.”

Only four walrus calves have been born in SeaWorld’s 55-year history of animal care.

This new birth brings the walrus count up to 18 living in six zoological facilities in the United States.

If visiting the theme park, you won’t be able to see the calf and mom just yet, as they are both behind the scenes in the first important weeks of the calf’s life, where it continues to gain weight and learn to swim.

(Credit: SeaWorld Orlando)

