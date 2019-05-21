Depths of Fear announced for Halloween Horror Nights

Today, Universal Orlando Resort revealed Depths of Fear as the second original content haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019 – the world’s premier Halloween event. In an all-new original story created by the twisted minds of…

ORLANDO, Fla - Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that Depths of Fear will be it's second original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2019.

Universal said the all-new original story will take guests into a deep-sea mining company that has been infested by parasitic "mouthbrooders."

Guests will try and escape the horror as the creatures spew their acidic flesh-eating eggs upon humans inside. Most people trying to escape the watery grave will face the infected who are driven into madness. As pressure begins to build, an implosion awaits.

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from Sept. 6 to Nov. 2.

Guests will face 10 all-new elaborately themed haunted houses and five scare zones, as well as enjoy Universal Studios’ most exhilarating rides and attractions.

Now through June 5, guests can take advantage of a limited time ticket offer and vacation package where they can get a second night free when they buy one night. For more information head to orlando.halloweenhorrornights.com

