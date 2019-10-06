Disney closes Skyliner gondolas after guests stuck for hours on new ride

ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World has closed its new Skyliner gondola transportation system after a mishap left riders stranded for several hours Saturday night.

Disney released the statement early Sunday morning.

"One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime. We apologize for this situation, and we are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us," Disney said.

The Skyliner air gondolas opened to visitors last week. The cable cars whisk visitors from hotels to theme parks three stories above the ground while going 11 mph. No more than 10 people are allowed in each cable car.

A guest named Lindsey talked to News 6 via phone while she was stranded, saying she saw firefighters rescue another woman from a capsule. She said the woman was placed on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Lindsey said she was standed on the gondola with her children, ages 8 and 11, and six other adults.

Lindsey said at one point firefighters were halfway up to the gondola when the ride started moving without warning. She said the ride started and stopped several times, adding to the frustration.

"We're trying to get off of this thing," she said.

Several guests posted photos and videos on social media, describing the ordeal.

