Disney dragon float makes return debut after catching fire

LAKE BUENA VISTA Fla. - The Maleficent float is making a comeback at Disney's Festival of Fantasy Parade and this time without the surprise pyrotechnic show.

In May, guests were evacuated from the Magic Kingdom park when the animatronic dragon malfunctioned and caught fire during the parade. The flames, which engulfed the dragon's head, were extinguished quickly and no one was hurt.

Theme park attendees told News 6 that the float began spewing what looked like ash then it caught fire near its horns all while it continued to move and play music.

"Once you realize the head was on fire, then all of a sudden everyone started screaming and running away," a guest who was about 10 feet away when the float caught fire told News 6.

According to a statement released Friday morning by Walt Disney World, the dragon has since been enhanced with new safety measures. Theme park officials have not provided a reason for the malfunction.

The float is scheduled to make its triumphant return to the Magic Kingdom Friday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.