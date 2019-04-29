Disney smoking ban begins at theme parks Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some big changes are coming to Walt Disney World.

Starting Wednesday, guests who want to smoke will have to do so outside the parks.

Disney announced in March it was closing smoking areas inside all theme parks, water parks and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Designated smoking areas will be available outside the entrances and at Disney Springs.

[SOUND OFF: Agree with Disney's smoking decision? Cast you vote and comment below]

The ban also covers vaping.

Disney also announced that large strollers will be banned at its theme parks.

Strollers larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long will no longer be allowed starting Wednesday.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.