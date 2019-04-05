Family of boy with prosthetic legs sues Legoland claims discrimination

An example presented in the lawsuit against Legoland of a ride at Islands of Adventure that a 9-year-old boy with prosthetics could ride and a ride at Legoland he was not allowed on.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a 9-year-old boy with prosthetic legs filed suit against Legoland Wednesday after they were told by ride attendants he could not ride some of the attractions.

The couple brought their son, who is a bilateral amputee, to Legoland in August 2016 and he wore his full-length prosthetic legs, according to the lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida U.S. District Court. The boy is referred to by his initials I.S. throughout the lawsuit.

The family went to the customer service office before exploring the park to ask about whether there would be any limitations on what rides he could participate in with his prosthetics, which are from the knee down. They were told, according to the lawsuit, that there were only two rides their child could not ride because of his disability. The family was also given a hero pass for "those who may have difficulty waiting in line."

However, when the family attempted to embark on "The Dragon" rollercoaster, they were allowed to board and sit in the ride but after a delay the ride operator approached the boy and hold him he could not ride because he did not have "one natural leg."

"All of this took place in front of a large number of other families and individuals, making I.S.

and the Suarez Family feel singled out and humiliated," the lawsuit states.

The family went back to customer service and were told they should have been permitted to ride "The Dragon" and were assured they would not have any further problems during their trip.

But when the family attempted to ride another attraction that was on the approved list the boy was again told "without any compassion, discussion, or individualized analysis" he could not ride without "one real leg."

The parents said the situation was very confusing and upsetting for the 9-year-old boy who had both legs amputated when he was a toddler.

The family again went back to customer service and again were told the boy should have been able to participate in most of the rides. Park officials also offered the Suarez family season passes.

According to the lawsuit, the family did go back to the park several times and the boy could ride the same rides he was previously denied, including The Dragon, and other times they were told he could not. On another occasion the boy was denied access to a water playground where infants and toddlers were permitted, because an attendant said he did not have "three fully development limbs."

"After each of the humiliating and upsetting incidents ... I.S. and the

Suarez family would attempt to resolve their issues with Defendant’s Customer Service staff,

only to then have I.S. and the Suarez Family exposed to further pain and humiliation when the

Suarez Family would again attempt to experience the attractions at LEGOLAND only to be

repeatedly singled out, embarrassed, and denied access," according to the lawsuit.

According to Legoland's own policies, the 9-year-old should have been able to ride almost all of the attractions. He met the height requirement, could sit upright, unassisted and could hold onto the lap bar, according to the lawsuit.

The family claims that their son was able to participate and never treated differently at any of the other area theme parks, including SeaWorld Orlando, Universal Studios and Walt Disney World Resort.

Legoland could not comment to News 6 on the ongoing litigation. A spokesperson for the park gave this response:

Our parks offer a variety of fun attractions for guests of all abilities to enjoy such as stage shows, 4-D theater experiences, LEGO brick building classes, LEGO character interactions and the beautiful Cypress Gardens.



While we do not comment on specific cases, we are fully committed to providing an awesome experience for all of our guests, including individuals with different abilities.



Our highest priority is the safety of our guests. The minimum safety requirements to use certain attractions, rides or water slides at our resort are based upon the guidelines and best practices set by the equipment manufacturers and industry associations. We adhere to their guidelines with the utmost attention and accuracy in order to ensure guest safety in all potential situations

