All dads swim free at Daytona Lagoon on Father's Day

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Make a splash this Father's Day without emptying your pocket.

Daytona Lagoon is offering free general admission to its water park for fathers on Sunday with the purchase of one water park ticket at regular price, which is $29.99. The attraction will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Guests can download the coupon on Daytona Lagoon's website and print it for redemption or present it on their phone.

Daytona Lagoon, a water park and family entertainment center, also offers laser tag, go-kart racing and an arcade.

The park added two new thrill slides for the 2019 season. Kraken's Revenge is a 50-foot-tall racing slide with four multicolored lanes where riders slide through a high-speed time warp tunnel. Shaka Halfpipe sends riders off a 50-foot tower in a single or double inner tube that propels them back and forth like a pendulum.

Daytona Lagoon offers a season pass for unlimited access to the water park for $79.99. A super season pass, which gives guests unlimited access to all of the park's attractions and the water park, is $139.99.

