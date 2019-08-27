Florida teachers get year of free unlimited entry to SeaWorld Orlando

This is a deal Florida teachers don’t want to miss.

SeaWorld Orlando is offering teachers in the Sunshine State free unlimited entry for a year.

The offer applies to K-12 public school teachers and college professors, as well as Florida state-certified preschool, day care and home-school teachers.

To sign up, use your Department of Education number at this link. Teachers must pre-register online and not at the park.

The teacher card is valid through Aug. 31, 2020.

Private school teachers can take advantage of the deal as well by completing the following: bring a letter from a principal on official letterhead with a Florida picture ID and pay stub to SeaWorld’s front gate for verification.

Once you have the teacher card you can purchase up to three $25.99 guest tickets through Sept. 10.

If you’re not a teacher, there's another deal for you. SeaWorld is offering a back-to-school sale through Labor Day with half-off admission, saving you $42.

Click here for more information.



