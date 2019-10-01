Guests to experience new magical additions at Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla - Walt Disney World rolled out new options Tuesday for guests visiting Epcot.

On the anniversary of its grand opening in 1982, guests were welcomed to new experiences to celebrate the past, present and future of the park.

The Epcot Experience

The "Epcot Experience" opened Tuesday morning at the Odyssey Events Pavilion, which is located between the Test Track attraction and the Mexico pavilion.

Disney said on its blog that the new immersive space will give guests a first, in-depth look at the transformation that is already underway at Epcot. Guests will be surrounded by a seamless, 360-degree screen that will run on a 12-minute loop showing the new experiences coming to the park. The area will also give guests the opportunity to take photos in new dimensional photo locations.

Plant-based foo d

Felucian Garden Spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort, which is made with plant-based “kefta,” herb hummus,…

Guests visiting quick-service and all major dining locations will have the chance to try hundreds of plant-based dining options.

Disney put out a sample of just some dishes being offered at the parks:

Steamed Asian dumplings from Le Cellier at Epcot

at Epcot Shiriki noodle salad from Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom

noodle salad from Jungle Navigation Co. LTD Skipper Canteen at Magic Kingdom Chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl from Satu'li Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Canteen at Disney's Animal Kingdom Felucian garden spread from Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo at "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Epcot Forever fireworks show

The new show "Epcot Forever" debuts Tuesday night above the World Showcase Lagoon.

Leaders say the show will celebrate the past, present and future of Epcot through dazzling fireworks, laser effects and choreographed kites.

The music of the show features stirring renditions of music from the park's history that are sure to stoke memories, such as "One Little Spark" and the theme from the "Tapestry of Nations" parade, Disney said on its blog.

"Epcot Forever" will run until the next nighttime spectacular, ”HamonioUS," debuts at the park in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.