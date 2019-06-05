OSHA investigating Universal's Volcano Bay after 4 workers taken to hospitals

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Labor said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Sunday's incident at Universal's Volcano Bay.

Volcano Bay closed early June 2 after four workers were taken to hospitals. Theme park officials said it was due to "technical issues."

Some guests and workers said they felt like they were being electrically shocked while walking around the park.

Universal said the workers were transported to area hospitals as a precautionary measure.

The workers were later released from the hospitals, according to Universal.

According to Orlando Utility Commission records, there was reportedly a problem with underground electrical cables at Volcano Bay.

