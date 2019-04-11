Aquatica gives sneak peek of new KareKare Curl water slide

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aquatica Orlando gave a sneak peek of its newest attraction ahead of the ride's grand opening Friday.

KareKare Curl is a two-passenger water slide, described by designers as a high-adrenaline, weightless adventure.

"It is so much fun, particularly the drop into the vertical wall," Aquatica Vice President David Heaton said. "It just gives you that weightless feeling; such a thrill."

KareKare, which means waves in the Maori language, is named alongside the curl derived from the curve-shaped wave at the base of the slide. Riders will experience the sensation of climbing up a vertical wave wall.

The attraction is the second opened by the water park in less than a year. Ray Rush, which opened May 2018, was named the world’s best new water ride in a nationwide poll.

"We continually look for new attractions to add to our mix of family friendly attractions, a level of thrill that our guests are looking for," Heaton said.

KareKare Curl is a 360-foot-long water slide and stands nearly 50 feet tall. Park officials said there is a weight limit of 250 pounds per person and 400 pounds per couple due to the design of the ride.

The total ride time is less than 45 seconds, but designers expect the attraction to keep riders coming back for more.

"If you ride it one time and you go facing forward, you may want to try it again to get the chance to ride backward," Heaton said. "I think the guests are going to come back and ride this time and time again."

KareKare Curl opens to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.



