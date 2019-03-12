Universal reveals details about new 'Harry Potter' roller coaster

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando on Tuesday revealed details about the new roller coaster coming to "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter," calling it the "most highly themed, immersive coaster experience yet."

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will open June 13 at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando.

According to the entertainment giant, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will combine a new level of storytelling and innovative coaster technology, with rich environments and sets, including a live forest with more than 1,200 real trees.

The ride will allow guests to join Hagrid, a beloved character in the "Harry Potter" films, on a journey to the Forbidden Forest. With Hagrid as their guide, guests will go deep into the forest and "brave the mysteries and thrills beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle on a groundbreaking coaster experience unlike any other," Universal said.

Guests, who must be 48-inches tall to ride the roller coaster, will sit in motorbike-shaped cars or a sidecar that the park says are specially designed to make them feel the freedom of flight.

Universal said during the ride guests will:

Experience a freewheeling coaster flight where they’ll twist, turn and rush forward -- and backward -- at speeds up to 50 mph into the dark forest

Encounter some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures, such as a majestic Centaur, a swarm of mischievous Cornish Pixies, Fluffy, the three-headed dog – and even a creature that’s never been seen in the films

Hurl past challenging obstacles, become entangled in a thicket of Devil’s Snare and so much more …while encountering a few surprises along the way.

