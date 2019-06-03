Volcano Bay workers hospitalized after incident at water park

ORLANDO, Fla. - An incident at Universal's Volcano Bay water park sent multiple people to the hospital Sunday and forced the attraction to close several hours early.

Firefighters were originally called to the scene after getting reports of people being shocked.

A spokesman for Universal Orlando told News 6 there were "technical issues" at the park, but he did not specify the details of the incident.

The spokesman said a group workers was sent to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The employees have since been released and are doing fine, he said.

