Meet the newest addition to Cinderella's royal horses

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first white Shetland pony was born at the Tri-Circle-D-Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground in March.

The pony was named after Walt Disney’s wife Lillian. Lilly parents are Lady and Ferdinand, two of the Shetland ponies who pull Cinderella’s sparkling coach during Disney’s Fairytale Weddings and parades at Walt Disney World.

A group of 35 ranch hands care for Lilly and the 90 other horses and ponies that help spread the magic at Disney parks.

Lilly will begin training to trot in her parents' hoof steps when she is 2 years old and could be pulling Cinderella’s coach within a year after that.

Want to pay Lilly a visit? Saddle up and head to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Campground. She can be found at the show pasture near the barn for a few hours each day.

I think we can all agree that Lilly's photoshoot with Cinderella is adorable. Do you agree yay or neigh?

Meet Lilly, Disney's newest "Cinderella Pony" at Walt Disney World Resort! https://t.co/o5TFgZwQPh — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 26, 2019

