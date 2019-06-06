Wine Bar George in Disney Springs offering alcoholic cookie sandwich

PHOTO CREDIT: Wine Bar George

DISNEY SPRINGS, Fla. - Wine Bar George in Disney Springs announced the restaurant's newest item features Dole Whip pineapple, moscato, vodka and two sugar cookies.

"We are excited to introduce our FROZCATO Sugar Cookie Sandwich made with Pineapple, Moscato and Vodka! Enjoy all summer long starting Friday. Limited quantities will be available daily," the restaurant posted on Facebook.

The photo with the post shows Dole whip with sprinkles sandwiched by two sugar cookies.

Lauren Yochum, director of marketing for Wine Bar George, said the FROZCATO drink has been popular at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"We started thinking of different ways on how to enjoy our FROZCATO," Yochum said.

The cookie sandwich idea came to life.

The new item will cost $8.

Yochum said this is the perfect summer treat.

"It's a fun way to take a traditional ice cream sandwich and add a fun twist," she said.

Customers can order the new treat at brunch, lunch and dinner.

The annoucement created a stir on Facebook. The social media post from Wine Bar George has 185 likes, 68 comments and 46 shares.

"I need a dozen immediately," Jill Foley wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page.

