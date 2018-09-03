1 dead, 2 hurt in Daytona Beach rollover crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were injured early Monday in a rollover crash in Daytona Beach, police said.

The fatal single-vehicle wreck was reported around 3 a.m. on Beach Street near Cedar Street near the Halifax Harbor Marina.

Police said the car ran off the road and crashed into a field. No other details about the crash are known.

The victims who were injured were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Beach Street is closed in the area as police conduct an investigation.

This morning, a deadly crash investigation is underway in Daytona Beach. Beach Street is shutdown at Cedar Street. On #News6, we’re live from the scene with what we’ve learned. pic.twitter.com/f151i2Gp9N — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) September 3, 2018

