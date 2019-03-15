1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash near DeLand; SR 44 closed

DeLAND, Fla. - One man was killed and another was injured in a rollover crash early Friday in Volusia County, authorities said.

The fatal wreck was reported around 1 a.m. on State Road 44 near Eau Claire Avenue, east of DeLand.

Volusia County deputies said the driver lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over and struck a fence. Both occupants were ejected in the crash, officials said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was he was one of my best friends and I know he loved me," said Login Dopart, the victim's sisiter. "He was a really good person.”

"He was the best person," said Antonio Ramirez, the victim's friend. "He always thought about anybody else before himself, and he was just a good all-around guy. I knew him since we played baseball when we were little."

The second victim was airlifted to a hospital. His condition is not known.

S.R. 44 was shut down in both directions in the area, but the road was later reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

FATAL CRASH: The victim’s sister speaking out after losing her brother in a crash overnight at SR44 & Sonny Opal LN in Volusia. More this morning starting at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/n1abGky8j4 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) March 15, 2019

