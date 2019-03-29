1 teen killed, 1 injured in high-speed crash in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. - One teenager was killed and another was critically injured late Thursday in a high-speed crash in Deltona, deputies said.

The crash happened around 10:41 p.m. at Saxon Boulevard and Urbana Avenue.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Zachary Hollenback, 17, was driving a 1992 Honda Prelude at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, which crossed into the westbound lanes and hit an oncoming Nissan Maxima.

Hollenback suffered critical injuries and was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, deputies said. His passenger, Chester Turck, 17, died in the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Maxima, Charleen Ortiz, 37, was treated and released from Central Florida Regional Hospital, deputies said. Her passenger, Michelle Valentin, 13, was not injured.

There were no signs of impairment in the crash, and all occupants were wearing seat belts, according to officials.

No other details have been released.

