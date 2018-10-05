2 injured in crash involving Osceola County sheriff's deputy

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An Osceola County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash Friday morning near Walt Disney World, officials said.

The crash was reported on U.S. Highway 192 and Lindfields Boulevard near Kissimmee.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the deputy was taken to a hospital with "possible minor injuries."

Another person was also taken to a hospital, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other details have been released.

