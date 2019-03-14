2 women killed, 4-year-old critically injured in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Two women, ages 29 and 81, were killed and a 4-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday night in a three-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The double fatal crash was reported at 9:47 p.m. on County Road 484 east of Marion Oak Manor.

The FHP said a 2006 Cadillac Escalade driven by a 31-year-old Ocala man rear-ended a 2003 Lexus RX 300 for an unknown reason.

The Escalade veered off the road, and the Lexus crossed the center line, resulting in a head-on crash with a 2015 Nissan Sentra, troopers said.

The FHP said Stephanie Arias, 29, of Ocala, who was driving the Sentra, died in the crash. Her passenger, a 4-year-old Ocala boy, was taken to UF Shands Gainesville with critical injuries, according to troopers.

The FHP said Reina Suarez De Yepez, 81, of Ocala, who was a passenger in the Lexus, also died in the crash. The driver of the Lexus and another passengers suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

The driver of the Escalade suffered minor injuries, the FHP said.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash.

Troopers said charges are pending.

