20-year-old woman dies after crashing into pole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a pole Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Cheyenne Hoag was driving a 2002 Hyundai Sonata north on Tomoka Farms Road around 2:25 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and its right side struck a utility pole.

Hoag was transported to a hospital, where she died. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to a crash report.

The crash is under investigation.

