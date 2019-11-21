WINTER PARK, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck was injured Thursday afternoon after police say the truck struck three other vehicles near a popular Winter Park shopping area.

Winter Park police responded to the crash around 3 p.m. at West Webster Avenue and North Denning Drive near the Winter Park Village shopping center. The intersection remained shut down as of 4:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of the truck left the road, hitting three vehicles at a red light.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital. No one else was injured.

It’s unclear why the driver veered into traffic. The cause of the crash is under investigation.