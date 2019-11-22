LAKE MARY, Fla. – A portion of Interstate 4 in Lake Mary is closed while authorities respond to a fatal crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened at 5:55 p.m. Thursday near exit 98. One person died at the scene, according to troopers.

It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

All eastbound lanes of I-4 are blocked in the area.

