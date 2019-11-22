Fatal crash closes I-4 in Lake Mary
Eastbound lanes blocked at exit 98
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A portion of Interstate 4 in Lake Mary is closed while authorities respond to a fatal crash.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle crash happened at 5:55 p.m. Thursday near exit 98. One person died at the scene, according to troopers.
It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.
All eastbound lanes of I-4 are blocked in the area.
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
