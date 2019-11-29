ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 61-year-old Sanford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thanksgiving night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said Francis Mascaro died in the wreck, which happened around 9 p.m. on State Road 429 near State Road 46.

Troopers said Mascaro was riding a 2016 Suzuki on the on-ramp to southbound S.R. 429 when he lost control of his bike, which struck a curb and culvert.

Mascaro, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, according to troopers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The crash is under investigation.