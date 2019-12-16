Man, 46, killed when pickup strikes trees, brush in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 46-year-old Webster man was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, died in the wreck, which happened around 10:05 a.m. on State Road 50 near County Road 711.

Troopers said the man was driving a Ford F-250 west on S.R. 50 when he lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The pickup traveled across the eastbound lanes before striking several trees and brush, the FHP said.

The man, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead the scene, according to an FHP report.

No other details have been released.