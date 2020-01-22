35ºF

Fatal crash slows I-4 in Volusia County

Wreck reported near State Road 44

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

DeLAND, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation Wednesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 5 a.m. on I-4 west near State Road 44. One lane of I-4 west is open in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Traffic is slows in the area.

