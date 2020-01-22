Fatal crash slows I-4 in Volusia County
Wreck reported near State Road 44
DeLAND, Fla. – A fatal crash is under investigation Wednesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County, officials said.
The wreck was reported around 5 a.m. on I-4 west near State Road 44. One lane of I-4 west is open in the area.
Details about the crash have not been released.
Traffic is slows in the area.
UPDATE: FATAL #CRASH TRAFFIC ALERT— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 22, 2020
WB I-4 approaching SR-44
- LEFT lane open
- Crews on scene
- Add 8-10min @FHPOrlando#Volusia #Deland #Daytona pic.twitter.com/uJl76HGckl
