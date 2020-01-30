Ask Trooper Steve: Where can you drive an ATV?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

CB asked: “When and where can an ATV be driven or operated? I live in a local community and I am over the destruction.”

An ATV can be operated on a dirt or unpaved public roadway, as long as the speed limit is posted less than 35 mph during the day.

You are not allowed to operate an ATV on any other public road, street or highway. This would obviously include someone else’s property.

CB provided pictures where they found an open field basically turned into a mud pit.

Although this property is simply a field, ultimately it belongs to someone and I don’t think they want it destroyed by recreational vehicles.

Keep ATV’s to an area where they are welcomed and not causing destruction to others property.

If you were the landowner, would you want someone destroying your property?