Pineda Causeway reopens at South Tropical Trail after downed power line prompts closure
Sheriff’s Office: Area closed to traffic during morning commute
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A downed power line near Pineda Causeway was causing delays for drivers in south Merritt Island Monday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office officials said Pineda Causeway (State Road 404) was closed Monday around 6:30 a.m. at the South Tropical Trail overpass to all traffic. Officials said it reopened shortly after 9 a.m.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.