70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

70ºF

Traffic

Pineda Causeway reopens at South Tropical Trail after downed power line prompts closure

Sheriff’s Office: Area closed to traffic during morning commute

Tags: Pineda Causeway, Merritt Island, Tropical Trail, Brevard County
Brevard County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. Photo by Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today
Brevard County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. Photo by Tyler Vazquez, Florida Today

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A downed power line near Pineda Causeway was causing delays for drivers in south Merritt Island Monday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Pineda Causeway (State Road 404) was closed Monday around 6:30 a.m. at the South Tropical Trail overpass to all traffic. Officials said it reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.